UP minister pickets DM office against notice to villagers for 'illegal possession' of land

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rahi on Saturday sat on a protest outside the District Magistrate office alleging that the administration has served notices to around 170 villagers for illegal possession of land without any investigation.

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rahi on Saturday sat on a protest outside the District Magistrate office alleging that the administration has served notices to around 170 villagers for illegal possession of land without any investigation. The state jail minister ended his protest after he was assured by the District Magistrate that the matter will be looked into. Rahi, an MLA from Hargaon assembly constituency of Sitapur district, said that the notices were served to residents of Piprahori village without any investigation, and that 70 per cent of the people from the village are working outside in different states. “Notices have been served to the wives and children of villagers without any basis, how can SDM Sadar (Sitapur) Anil Kumar do this?” the minister asked. Rahi later met the District Magistrate Sitapur Anuj Singh and urged him to probe the matter, withdraw notices, and punish those responsible.

The minister's sit-in continued for nearly 30 minutes.

