'Is it constitutional?' Nitish on JD(U)'s Manipur setback

Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate, said the JDU leader who is being pitched for a national role by his party.Asked about reports that he will be visiting Delhi in the next few days to meet top leaders and explore the prospects of opposition unity, Kumar replied in the affirmative but did not divulge details.Five JDU MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:33 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage over MLAs of his JD(U) in Manipur jumping ship to join the BJP.

Talking to reporters at the party office here, where a two-day national conclave is underway, Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by his former ally.

He said the party's Manipur MLAs had confirmed their presence at the meeting, and had earlier backed JD(U)'s decision to quit the NDA.

''When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over,'' said Kumar, in what appeared to be a reference to horse trading.

''Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate,'' said the JD(U) leader who is being pitched for a ''national'' role by his party.

Asked about reports that he will be visiting Delhi in the next few days to meet top leaders and explore the prospects of opposition unity, Kumar replied in the affirmative but did not divulge details.

Five JD(U) MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday. The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March.

