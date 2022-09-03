BJP demands official celebration of ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded that the State government officially celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ on September 17, the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not celebrating the day due to fear of AIMIM, alleged Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, in a statement.

Rao is insulting those who had sacrificed their life for liberation by not implementing his promise to officially celebrate the day, Kumar claimed.

BJP is the only party which has been fighting for the cause, he said. If it comes to power in Telangana, the party would organise official celebration of the day every year, Kumar stated.

He welcomed Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy’s move to celebrate the ‘Liberation Day’ on behalf of the Centre.

The saffron party has been demanding that the Telangana government officially celebrate the day for years now. The BJP alleges that the TRS government is not doing so out of consideration of votebank politics.

