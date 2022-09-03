Nitish to visit Delhi from Sep 5, likely to meet Opposition leaders
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Delhi from September 5 and meet several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, in his bid to bring them together to fight the BJP.
Janata Dal (United) sources said Kumar is expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Left leaders among others.
The JD(U) is holding its two-day meeting of national executive and national council meeting on Saturday and Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- United
- Kumar
- national council
- Delhi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI raids at over 10 locations including residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in excise policy case: officials.
CBI raid: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says will co-operate, truth will come out.
CBI raids more than 10 places in Delhi, including Sisodia's house in excise policy case
Shopkeeper stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Excise Policy case: CBI raids in 7 states; Searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including premises of Manish Sisodia