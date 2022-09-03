Nitish to visit Delhi from Sep 5, likely to meet Opposition leaders

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Delhi from September 5 and meet several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, in his bid to bring them together to fight the BJP.

Janata Dal (United) sources said Kumar is expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the Left leaders among others.

The JD(U) is holding its two-day meeting of national executive and national council meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

