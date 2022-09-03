New APSC chairman sworn-in
Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury was on Saturday sworn-in as the Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission APSC.Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Choudhury at a function at the Raj Bhavan, an official release said.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present on the occasion.The APSC chairmans post fell vacant after the term of Rajiv Kumar Bora ended in June this year.
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office to Choudhury at a function at the Raj Bhavan, an official release said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present on the occasion.
The APSC chairman’s post fell vacant after the term of Rajiv Kumar Bora ended in June this year. The Commission’s Member Ajanta Nath was performing the duties of the office of the Chairman since then.
An avid quizmaster, Choudhury was an Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer and was promoted to IAS in 2010. He had served in various posts, including Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari and Bajali districts, during his tenure.
He is the first-ever APSC Chairman coming from an ACS background.
