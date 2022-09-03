US Domestic News Roundup: Biden plans to attend Detroit auto show; Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden plans to attend Detroit auto show

President Joe Biden said on Friday he plans to attend the Detroit auto show later this month as his administration touts a rising number of investments in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. "I'll be there. I'm a car guy - as you kind of noticed," Biden said at an event. The Commerce Department on Friday awarded $52.2 million to a Detroit regional program called the "Global Epicenter of Mobility" to help Michigan's automotive sector transition to EVs and autonomous vehicles.

Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms

Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about dozens of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city since last year, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration as it faces a record number of unaccompanied kids arriving at the southwest border it must safely and quickly release to sponsors in the United States.

Eight migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States

Eight migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. customs officials said on Friday. Border patrol agents, along with local fire and police agencies, were searching for possible additional victims a day after the Thursday incident, said Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rick Pauza.

FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.

NASA's next-generation Artemis moon rocket tanks up for debut launch

Ground teams at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday began fueling NASA's giant, next-generation rocketship for its debut launch on an uncrewed test flight to the moon, five days after an initial liftoff attempt was thwarted by technical problems. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule were due for blastoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT), kicking off the U.S. space agency's ambitious moon-to-Mars Artemis program 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3PPRsbN)

U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data

The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees. Democrats control Congress and its committees, making such a request from Republicans virtually impossible, though mid-term congressional elections could shift control. The request to Treasury was made under the Bank Secrecy Act which is intended to help prevent money laundering.

In battleground Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mastriano sticks with hard-right rhetoric

In the battle for Pennsylvania's governorship, one of the biggest U.S. midterm election races, Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads. The state lawmaker and retired Army colonel is such a polarizing figure that even prominent members of his own party have thrown their support behind Democratic rival Josh Shapiro, citing Mastriano's extremist views.

Uvalde parents filled with angst, anger as kids return to school

Brett Cross had several questions for the Uvalde school board when it met this week, but went home with few answers. His nephew, Uziyah Garcia, 10, was among those killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary when a gunman burst into a fourth-grade classroom and fatally shot 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers. The boy lived with Cross, who considered him a son.

U.S. veterans agency to offer abortions in cases of rape, health risks

The U.S. government will provide abortion services for the first time ever to veterans in cases of rape or incest, or when the pregnancy puts the life of the woman at risk, even in states that have banned or restricted the practice, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Friday. The agency said in a policy document that it decided to offer abortions to veterans in response to a wave of U.S. states enacting bans and restrictions on such services since the Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion in June.

Biden revamps White House climate team with Podesta, Zaidi in top roles

U.S. President Joe Biden revamped his climate change team on Friday, announcing that longtime political operative and climate advocate John Podesta would join the White House and Ali Zaidi would take over for Gina McCarthy as domestic climate adviser. Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and counselor to President Barack Obama, will take on a role implementing the energy and climate parts of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)