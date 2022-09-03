Manipur JD (U) MLAs given warm reception by BJP, JD(U) to go to HC

The five JD (U) MLAs who joined with the ruling BJP in Manipur were given a warm reception by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and state president of the saffron party A Sharda Devi in Delhi today. Welcoming them, Biren Singh said on his official Facebook page that in the last few years MLAs and significant personalities have been supporting the BJP.

''This shows the love and trust entrusted by the people in the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Party President Shri JP Nadda Ji,'' he posted on social media. A fuming JD(U) said it will move the High Court on the defection.

State JD(U) president Ksh Biren said the party will seek the disqualification of the five MLAs as ''their move is in violation of the 10th schedule of the Constitution. JD(U) had won six seats in the March state election, its highest so far. With the latest development it is left with just one MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, who too has rushed to Delhi. His future course of action is yet to be known.

Following the defection of the JD(U) MLAs, the strength of BJP in the 60-member House is now increased to 37.

Khumukcham Joykishan, a prominent young face in the political circles in Manipur, who is among whose who defected was a former BJP MLA had resigned from the party in 2016 to join the Congress. He had joined JD(U) in January this year, two months before the assembly polls. Three others - Thangjam Arunkumar, former director general of police L M Khaute and Ng Sanate are first time legislators. The five JD(U) MLAs had joined the BJP on Friday evening. The development comes as an embarrassment for the party which is holding its national executive in Patna and trying to project Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its de facto leader, for a bigger role in national politics. Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage over the defection and questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by BJP, his former ally, with which he broke ties about a month ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)