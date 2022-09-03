Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, took over as the vice president on August 11.

''Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat said on Twitter, sharing a picture and a brief video of the meeting.

