Centre insensitive to pain of common people, alleges Cong ahead of Delhi rally against price rise

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of being ''insensitive'' to the pain of the common people due to ''back-breaking'' price rise and alleged that taxes on almost everything have risen under the BJP government except for corporate tax.

Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Modi government for its ''wrong policies'' and alleged it was busy ''buying MLAs'' and toppling governments led by opposition parties instead.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders will address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

The party said its workers will continue to raise the issues of price rise and unemployment as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets while fighting for the cause of the common people.

''This government is totally insensitive. You can compare the prices between 2014 and 2022. How the prices of essential commodities have shot up,'' Venugopal said at the Ramlila Maidan.

The Congress has been raising the issue on the streets, observed a Black Day in August when several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, courted arrest, and pressed for a debate in Parliament on it, he said, adding the government does not have any answers.

''You can feel the pain of the common people due to the insensitivity and bad policies of the union government. As a responsible opposition party, we are taking to the streets against the issue of price rise and unemployment.

''The government is not bothered about these issues and its one-point agenda is only to buy MLAs and topple Opposition governments,'' he alleged.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the government was only concerned about ''benefiting its crony capitalist friends and not the common people'' and highlighted that tax on almost everything from food products to essential items, including petrol and diesel, has risen, except for corporate tax which has come down in order to benefit crony friends of the government.

He slammed the government for the high cost of petrol and diesel and its effect on prices of other commodities.

''Lakhs of people will attend Sunday's rally at the Ramlila Ground which is an effort of the Congress party to awaken this sleeping government,'' Maken said.

''Tax on almost everything has risen under the Modi government, but taxes on corporates have reduced from 30 per cent to 15-22 per cent, only to benefit the crony capitalist friends of PM Modi,'' he alleged.

Maken also claimed that the rich was turning richer and the poor poorer under the Modi dispensation, and alleged that ''friends of PM'' are now among the richest people in the world.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, ''This government is working for their friends and not for the common people who continue to suffer due to rising prices, high GST and high unemployment.'' Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said proper arrangements have been made for Sunday's rally which will seek to awaken this ''insensitive'' government out of slumber.

''Modi ji has only two brothers -- 'mehngai' and 'berozegaari' -- and he has promoted them under his regime. This rally will work towards awakening this government, which is sleeping,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)