Left Menu

JD(U) alleges 'undeclared emergency' in country, Nitish calls for Oppn unity

The party later authorised him to work for the opposition unity.The meeting also passed a resolution which alleged there is an undeclared emergency in the country under the BJP government which is trying to silence opposition voices by misusing probe agencies.The BJP government at the Centre is labelling the democratic right of dissent as treason, it alleged.The resolution said the country is looking for an alternative to the BJP and asked all opposition parties to sink their differences and unite.It also accused the BJP of stoking communal frenzy in the country.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 19:58 IST
JD(U) alleges 'undeclared emergency' in country, Nitish calls for Oppn unity
Bihar's acting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday called for Opposition unity to take on the BJP, saying parties need to bury their differences for the welfare of people looking for an ''alternative''.

In his address to the Janata Dal (United) national executive, Kumar claimed his only goal is to work for uniting opposition parties, sources said. The party later authorised him to work for the opposition unity.

The meeting also passed a resolution which alleged there is an ''undeclared emergency'' in the country under the BJP government which is ''trying to silence'' opposition voices by ''misusing'' probe agencies.

The BJP government at the Centre is labelling the democratic right of dissent as ''treason'', it alleged.

The resolution said the country is looking for an alternative to the BJP and asked all opposition parties to sink their differences and unite.

It also accused the BJP of stoking ''communal frenzy'' in the country. ''Minorities are being targeted. Intolerance and extremism have increased in society. Dalits and tribals are being harassed.'' The party also slammed the ruling BJP for what it called were its authoritarian tendencies and hit out at the ruling party for ''destabilising'' non-BJP governments in several states including in Delhi and Jharkhand. Two resolutions were passed in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022