Left Menu

AAP govt failed to protect minorities in Punjab: SAD leader Majithia

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:09 IST
AAP govt failed to protect minorities in Punjab: SAD leader Majithia
''Kejriwal must be the only person who has Z-plus security cover from both the Centre and the Punjab government,'' Majithia claimed. Image Credit: Twitter(@bsmajithia)
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has allegedly failed to protect the minorities and maintain peace and law and order in Punjab.

Referring to the incident of vandalism of a church in Tarn Taran district, Majithia said ensuring law and order is the prime responsibility of the government, but it has "continuously failed" on this front.

He said such unfortunate incidents were occurring because the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government was being ''remote-controlled from Delhi''.

Asserting that the Sikhism always accorded due respect to people of all faiths, Majithia said, ''The teachings of 'Guru Sahiban' have always taught us love, respect and tolerance for everyone. It is our duty to keep every minority in Punjab safe and secure. Punjabis will never tolerate any harm coming to them.'' Four masked men had broken into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire on Tuesday night.

The SAD leader condemned the ''manner'' in which the home ministry was being run and said Chief Minister Mann was directly responsible for ''this state of affairs''.

The former minister stressed that the government needed to get its act together and ensure law and order in the state.

Instead, the Punjab government was concentrating on providing security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged.

''Kejriwal must be the only person who has Z-plus security cover from both the Centre and the Punjab government,'' Majithia claimed.

He also alleged a scam in Punjab's excise policy and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022