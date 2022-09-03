Uttarakhand: Three-member panel to probe recruitment at Assembly Secretariat since creation of state

Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the state Assembly Secretariat since the creation of the state in 2000.

The development comes amid demand by the opposition Congress for a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment of people linked to BJP leaders.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is grappling with allegations of irregularities in recruitment by various departments, had requested Khanduri to consider ordering a probe into the issue.

The Speaker said Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal has been asked to go on leave with immediate effect and remain on leave till further orders Singhal’s office was also sealed later in the presence of the Speaker.

The Speaker asserted that the committee's recommendations would be strictly implemented in a transparent manner, while announcing the probe that will cover not just the period when the BJP has been at the helm but also the Congress rule.

The state was created in the year 2000 and the recruitments took place under the tenure of both the BJP and Congress governments. There have been allegations that relatives and acquaintances of politically influential people were recruited through the backdoor.

Addressing a press conference here, Khanduri said the panel has been directed to submit its report within a month.

The panel will be headed by former secretary (personnel) Dilip Kumar Kotiya. The other two members - Surendra Singh Rawat and Avananedra Singh Naya - are also former secretaries of the Personnel Department.

“The investigation will be carried out in two phases into recruitments from 2000 to 2011 when we were following the set of rules adopted from Uttar Pradesh and the ones from 2012 to 2022 in which our own set of rules was followed,” Khanduri said.

“We would like to conduct the probe first into recruitments made between 2012-2022 and then recruitments made between 2000 to 2011 will also be probed, “ she said.

Singhal has been asked to cooperate in the investigations and present himself before the panel whenever required, she said.

Khanduri said the decision was taken in public interest, adding, ''No irregularity or indiscipline is acceptable to me as the Speaker. I can take any number of reformative steps and harsh decisions to maintain the sanctity of the House.'' ''As the Speaker, it is not just my responsibility but also my foremost duty to maintain the sanctity of the Vidhan Sabha, which is the apex constitutional office in the state,'' she said.

Khanduri said she had entered public life after being impressed by the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had once said that he won't let anyone indulge in corruption.

''I want to assure the youth that justice will be done to all and no one will be left disappointed,'' she added.

