Left Menu

National motorsport racer Alisha Abdullah joins BJP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:19 IST
National motorsport racer Alisha Abdullah joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Indian car and bike racing champion Alisha Abdullah joined the BJP in the presence of party state president K Annamalai here on Saturday.

Alisha, the country's first female national racing champion, had joined the party inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement for sports, Annamalai claimed after admitting her into the party.

''I am very happy to welcome a true sporting icon and fabulous competitive racer today,'' Annamalai said.

Describing her as an inspiring woman who had broken barriers in a sport dominated by men, he said Alisha has left an indelible mark in her chosen racing career.

''Inspired by our PM Narendra Modi's encouragement for sports, she joined the BJP today,'' Annamalai tweeted posting a photo of Alisha joining the BJP and wished her all success.

Elated over being part of the BJP family, Alisha said she joined the party because of the recognition and respect leaders like Annamalai and Amar Prasad Reddy, president of BJP sports and skill development cell, have for her.

''I promise to do my best to uplift more women,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022