Kejriwal, Mann to discuss on how to make India No.1 in Hisar on Sep 7, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will kick-start its ''Make India No.1'' campaign from Hisar in Haryana on September 7 where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will put forth their ''point of view'' on how to make the country number one in every filed, party officials said on Saturday. People from across the state, including youths and students, will participate in the programme, senior AAP leader and former Haryana MP Ashok Tanwar told reporters here.

He said said the campaign will be inaugurated by Kejriwal and Mann in Hisar on September 7 and a tricolor yatra will be taken out in Adampur on September 8.

Both the chief ministers will address a rally in which people from all over the state will participate, Tanwar said.

It has been 75 years since the country got independence and 55 years since Haryana was formed, still a lot needs to be done, he said.

Kejriwal and Mann will put forth their point of view on how the country will become number one in every field, the AAP leader said.

Senior AAP leader and former Gurugram MLA Umesh Aggarwal said issues like unemployment in Haryana, farmers' debt burden, establishment of industries and how will the state and the country will became number one in the world will be discussed during the programme.

