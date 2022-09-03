Left Menu

Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:18 IST
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart
An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a field. Image Credit: ANI

The pilot of a small plane who threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Mississippi has landed in a field, local media reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station. The Daily Journal, citing multiple sources, said the plane was down in Ashland, a sparsely populated part of Mississippi, and the pilot was still alive.

An image on social media from the Starkville Daily News showed a small plane in a field.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

