Following are the top headlines at 9.30 PM: NATION DEL47 ED-PAYMENT-GATEWAYS-2NDLD-RAIDS ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree in Chinese loan app PMLA case New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it conducted raids at premises of online payment gateways such as Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree in Bengaluru as part of a money laundering case against some instant app-based loan dishing entities ''controlled'' by Chinese persons. DEL51 LD JD(U) Nitish calls for Oppn unity, JD(U) alleges 'undeclared emergency' in country Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asked opposition parties to bury their differences to forge national unity, saying they can together reduce the BJP to 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. By Kumar Rakesh and Pramod Kumar BOM15 GJ-SETALVAD RELEASED Activist Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail Ahmedabad: Activist Teesta Setalvad walked out of a prison here on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. DEL28 PREZ-LD IIT Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready, asserting that if the country takes steps to protect itself from vagaries of the future, it can reap rich demographic dividends. DEL48 GOVT-HYD-LIBERATION DAY-2NDLD ANNIV Year-long commemoration of 75 yrs of 'Hyderabad State Liberation', inaugural event Sep 17 New Delhi: The Centre has planned year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the September 17 inaugural event, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said Saturday. BOM17 GJ-JAISHANKAR World has noted India's independent stand on Ukraine war, resolute handling of border problem: Jaishankar Ahmedabad: India's independent stand on Ukraine-Russia war and the way it stood its ground when China ''moved in forces'' on the border in violation of agreements have been ''noted'' by the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. MDS20 KL-ZONAL MEETING-2NDLD SHAH SZC meet: Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues. DEL42 CONG-LD PRICE RISE Centre insensitive to pain of common people, alleges Cong ahead of Delhi rally against price rise New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of being ''insensitive'' to the pain of the common people due to ''back-breaking'' price rise and alleged that taxes on almost everything have risen under the BJP government except for corporate tax. DEL36 CENTRAL VISTA-RAJPATH State-wise food stalls, revamped walkways & parking lots -- Central Vista set to welcome visitors New Delhi: The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security, but people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road. DEL50 AZAD-CONGRESS Meeting and talking to political rivals do not change one's DNA: Azad counters Congress New Delhi: Meeting and talking to political rivals do not change one's DNA, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday in a swipe at the Congress which had insinuated that he was cozying up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he left the party. BUSINESS DEL49 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports dip 1.15 pc to USD 33 billion in August; trade deficit widens to USD 28.68 billion New Delhi: India's exports contracted by 1.15 per cent to USD 33 billion in August, for the first time in over 20 months, while the trade deficit more than doubled to USD 28.68 billion due to increased crude oil imports. LEGAL LGD6 UP-COURT-BUDAUN-MOSQUE Plea claims prominent mosque in Badaun is site of Shiva temple, seeks permission for Hindus to offer prayers Budaun (UP): A plea has been in a court here claiming that Jama Masjid Shamsi in Badaun city is a temple of Lord Shiva and seeking permission for followers of the Sanatan Dharma to offer prayers at the site, a lawyer for the petitioners said on Saturday. FOREIGN FGN51 US-NASA-MOON ROCKET-LD FUEL LEAK Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket Cape Canaveral: NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. By Marcia Dunn FGN50 PAK-FLOODS-LD AID Flood-hit Pakistan appeals for urgent aid from international community; death toll climbs to 1,265 Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday made a desperate plea to the international community to ensure that their resolve to support the country remains undeterred, as the cataclysmic floods, similar to the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina in the US in 2005, has killed over 1,200 people and displaced more than 33 million. By Sajjad Hussain PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)