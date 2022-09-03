Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM to seek trust vote on Monday
Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.
As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority. Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House.
