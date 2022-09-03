Punjab Cong chief Warring, MLA Khaira booked over 'forgery' charge

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were booked for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons of different boards and corporations on a fabricated letterhead of the AAP that bore the forged signature of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.

The registration of the FIR evoked sharp reactions from both the leaders who called it “ridiculous”.

The two Congress leaders have been booked under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66-D of IT Act, police said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Aam Aadmi Party's SAS Nagar district president Prabhjot Kaur at Phase-1 Police Station, SAS Nagar, they said.

The complainant stated that she noticed on Twitter that Punjab Congress chief Warring and Bholath MLA Khaira posted a ''forged document'' on their official Twitter accounts detailing the names of chairpersons (of different boards and corporations) appointed by the Punjab government.

The government had appointed several AAP leaders as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.

However, the list shared by the Congress leaders was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of the AAP and further bears forged signatures of Arvind Kejriwal, Kaur said in her complaint.

She said being a district president of the AAP, she personally verified the facts from the party office at Delhi about the genuineness of the document and it came to her knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Kejriwal or any of the officials of the AAP.

''The above named persons (Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira) knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of party and with an intention to create unrest in the state of Punjab, had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to mislead the people of Punjab (sic),'' the complaint further stated.

Warring dubbed the registration of the FIR as “ridiculous.” ''Ridiculous that FIR has been registered against me for circulating what an @AamAadmiParty volunteer had posted on FB. Truth cannot be denied with an FIR. Even @BJP4India Punjab Facebook account also circulated this letter. Why no FIR against them or simply you're scared of BJP,'' he tweeted.

Khaira also slammed the AAP government and dared it to register a case against those who shared the security detail of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

''It appears @ArvindKejriwal has learnt no lesson of misusing police to settle personal scores with opponents after FIR's against @LambaAlka to now intimidate us! What about sharing security details of @iSidhuMooseWala on official pages & getting him killed? Will u(you) do FIR against Cm (CM)?,'' asked Khaira in a tweet.

''In the same words of @ArvindKejriwal, i (I) welcome his sponsored “Love-Letter”registering FIR against me & @RajaBrar_INC for a Twitter post. Will @BhagwantMann dare register FIR against Kejriwal for faking to be AAP Pb(Punjab) Convenor for Z-Plus security at d(the) cost of Pb! This is pure hatred,'' he said in another tweet.

Moosewala was among 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on temporary basis. He was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

