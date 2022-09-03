Left Menu

One held in Bengal for hacking into websites, bank accounts of overseas organisations

The West Bengal CID has arrested a person from Howrah district for allegedly hacking into websites and bank accounts of several organisations abroad for the last few years, a senior officer said on Saturday.Acting on a tip-off, a Criminal Investigation Department team conducted a search operation at the residence of the accused in Belurs Dharmatala Road on Friday evening, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:16 IST
Acting on a tip-off, a Criminal Investigation Department team conducted a search operation at the residence of the accused in Belur's Dharmatala Road on Friday evening, he said. ''He and his team have been hacking into websites and bank accounts of several organisations abroad and siphoning off money from these entities. He has been doing this for the last few years,'' the officer said.

During the raid, the CID sleuths seized several trolley bags, steel trunks and documents, he said, adding that the residence of the accused has been sealed.

''We are trying to find out who others are involved with him in the crime. We have already started interrogating him,'' the officer said.

The arrested person had earlier duped people in the surrounding areas of his residence, he added. PTI SCH BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

