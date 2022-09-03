Tamil Nadu politicians ride Twitter's 'One-Word' trend to push their ideology

Twitter is now buzzing with the 'One Word' trend that is being used by the politicians of Tamil Nadu to express their political agendas. Recently All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIDMK) expelled the former General Secretary of AIADMK VK Sasikala who kept insisting on 'United AIADMK' comes with the word 'Otrumai' (Unity) on her Twitter page.

Similarly, TTV Dhinakaran comes with the word, 'Amma' (Mother) which has two meanings one is the ordinary meaning and another one is their supremo leader Jayalalitha used to be called as 'Amma'. Twitter one word trend began, when an American train service provider named 'Amtrak' took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word 'trains' on September 2.

After which, that tweet trend started to take place and went viral. Meanwhile, many prominent Twitter accounts then came up with one-word tweets describing either their ideology or some random facts about their personality. Netizens erupted with 'one-word' tweets.

Reportedly, many prominent Tamil Nadu politicians came up with 'One Word' expressions of their ideology including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tweeted "Dravidam" to highlight the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's ideology of the Dravidian Model. Next in line, BJP State President K Annamalai wrote, "Tamilian" as a counter to MK Stalin's tweet. AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami also joined the trend and tweeted supporting the similar ideology of the 'TamilNadu' front.

In a matter of time, many political party cadres, celebrities, and others joined the trend that quickly became a hot topic on the internet. (ANI)

