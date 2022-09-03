Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah visits former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abbas Ansari at hospital

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:33 IST
Farooq Abdullah visits former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abbas Ansari at hospital
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the SKIMS hospital here to enquire about the health of noted Islamic scholar and former Hurriyat Conference chairman Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who was hospitalised after his health deteriorated a few days ago.

The NC president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar visited the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital, Soura, to enquire about the health of Ansari, who is also the chairman of the Ittihadul Muslimeen, a party spokesman said.

Abdullah wished Ansari speedy and complete recovery, he said.

The NC president was accompanied by the party's provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, and other party leaders.

The noted Shia leader, Ansari, was elected chairman of the Hurriyat Conference in July 2003. During his tenure as the chairman of the Hurriyat, Ansari initiated a dialogue process with the central government and a delegation led by him met with the then deputy prime minister L K Advani in New Delhi in January 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022