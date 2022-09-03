Left Menu

Chief Minister Thakur visits flashflood-hit Khaniyara

Two shops, two houses and three kiosks were completely damaged, while 15 houses, three shops were partially damaged following heavy rains.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:35 IST
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday evening visited Khaniyara here where flashfloods triggered by cloudbursts disrupted normal life and damaged property.

Thakur took stock of the situation and reviewed the relief measures. He inspected the entire Khaniyara area and interacted with the affected families. He directed the local administration to assess the property loss immediately so that compensation could be provided to the affected people.

MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, SDM Shilpi Beakta and other officers were present at the incident site with the chief minister.

Two shops, two houses and three kiosks were completely damaged, while 15 houses, three shops were partially damaged following heavy rains. A number of livestock went missing.

