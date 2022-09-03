Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:42 IST
The pilot of a small plane who threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Mississippi landed without any injuries, local officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi, said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the suspect, Cory Wayne Patterson, had been responsible for fueling aircraft.

While Patterson appeared to have had some flight instruction, he was not a licensed pilot, Quaka said at a news conference. Patterson was in custody and was being charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats, Quaka said, adding that he expected federal charges as well.

