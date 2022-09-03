BJP slams AAP govt in Punjab over illegal mining along India-Pak border, demands CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government is putting national security at stake by allowing illegal mining on the India-Pakistan border. Expressing serious concern at the ongoing mining along the Ravi river bed, Chugh said the AAP ministers and leaders are hand in glove with mining mafia gangs even at the cost of national security.

He said after objections raised by the Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies on the illegal mining along the international border it is for the first time that the state government seemed to be making money after putting the nation's security at stake. Chugh demanded a CBI investigation in the cases of illegal mining along the India-Pakistan border so that the AAP government's nefarious designs are exposed sooner than later.

He said that the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised the people of Punjab to get rid of mafias but "covertly has joined hands with them and has started taking illegal gains out of it." "The false and misleading propaganda of Kejriwal would be exposed by the BJP in other states as well even as Punjab has started learning its lessons," Chugh added.

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab government to file a report on the occurrence of large potholes after illegal mining in the international border area. According to Arun Gosai, the counsel of the Centre, while hearing the matters of illegal mining in Punjab, the High Court raised security concerns of the country regarding the large ditches in the border area.

Gosai said, the Punjab government recorded the reply and said that all the rules regarding mining are being followed by the Punjab government. The Centre's counsel categorically said there was no mention in the Punjab government's reply to 'stop mining'. The High Court then expressed dissatisfaction with the reply and directed the Punjab government to file a detailed report over the matter. (ANI)

