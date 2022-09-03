Congress has got corruption in its legacy: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress on Saturday over the claims made in the autobiography of late Congress leader Chandra Bhanu Gupta. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, zero tolerance against Corruption has been a core agenda of BJP. Now, the fight against corruption is a matter of national pride. Today, big news has come up regarding the National Herald case," the BJP spokesperson claimed.

"Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in the 2013 case. But when investigation agencies tried to question them, we all saw that Congress tried to invoke violence in the country and pressurized the agencies. They even repeatedly tried to disrupt the Parliament," Patra alleged. "Chandra Bhanu Gupta, very big Congress leader and four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote his autobiography 'Safar Kaheen Ruka Nahi Jhuka Nahi' in 1960 and now it has been published and there have been huge revelations in the book," Patra said.

"Chandra Bhanu says that the National Herald has nothing to do with the freedom movement, but it is just a way to celebrate Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He has raised many questions regarding the funding of the National Herald and speculates some wrongdoing. So, we can see that corruption has been there in Congress since that time and it has got it in legacy," the BJP leader added. "The four-time UP CM has also said that National herald is a way to stop any media scrutiny against themselves. The money the public gave to the Congress party, was used in the National Herald. Just because Nehru Ji wanted to become the Director of the newspaper, Purushottam Das Tandon, Shiv Prakash Gupta, Acharya Narendra Dev, and Chandra Bhanu Gupta himself had to sell their shares," Patra further added.

The BJP leader also took a jibe at the 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' of Rahul Gandhi and called it a "Gandhi Parivar Bachao" Andolan. Congress is starting 'Bharat Jodo Andolan'. So, we would like to tell them that only such a person can unite India, who can leave corruption. This is not a "Bharat Jodo" but a "Gandhi Parivar Bachao" Andolan. I would also like Rahul Gandhi to comment on this and state the truth," the BJP spokesperson said while hitting out at Congress.

Sambit Patra also sought an apology from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over his statement that 50% of the rape cases are false. "Instead of standing with victims & boosting their morale, if the Chief Minister will that 56% of women are liars and they should be punished, will any victim women ever be able to reach out to the police? Ashok Gehlot should give clarification and should apologize," the BJP spokesperson added. (ANI)

