Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:17 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for COVID-19, his office said in a statement.
Mahathir, 97, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahathir Mohamad
- Malaysian
Advertisement