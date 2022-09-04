Left Menu

Telangana: CPM leaders meet KCR, extend support to fight against "forces of religious hatred"

A team of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday and extended their support to his fight against the "forces of religious hatred".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 08:35 IST
CPM leaders meet KCR (Photo:Twitter/TRS Party). Image Credit: ANI
A team of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday and extended their support to his fight against the "forces of religious hatred". CPM Telangana State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu met CM KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. They discussed various political and national issues for about an hour.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, KCR invited "intellectuals and thinkers to join him in the fight against the division of people in the name of religion for selfish politics". Speaking on this occasion, KCR said that some divisive forces conspired to create disturbance in the name of religion for selfish politics in the peaceful Telangana State.

"The Chief Minister also thanked the CPM party for coming forward in response to his call to unite the democratic supporters, intellectuals and political leaders representing the civil society to prevent the conspiracies of divisive forces," according to the CMO. "CPM leaders made it clear that they will extend full support to CM KCR's fight against the forces of religious hatred," added the CMO.

The CPM leaders also submitted a memorandum to CM KCR on the people's plights. This comes days after KCR returned from his one-day visit to Bihar where he met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy and discussed national politics.

The duo, on September 1, had also addressed a joint press conference where KCR was confronted with the question of whether Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for Prime Minister. KCR dodged the question and avoided giving a direct answer stating that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision. In a press conference, it could be seen that while KCR is engaged in answering the question, Nitish Kumar urged him to dismiss such questions.

When Nitish Kumar was ready to leave, KCR continued urging, "Aap Baithiye" (please sit), but Nitish kept insisting, "Aap Chaliye Na" (let's go). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

