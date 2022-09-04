Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath begins 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 10:23 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India's defence and security ties with the two countries.

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9. It is learnt that the '2+2' dialogue is planned for September 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

