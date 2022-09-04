Defence Minister Rajnath begins 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India's defence and security ties with the two countries.
In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.
Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9. It is learnt that the '2+2' dialogue is planned for September 8.
