UP cop suspended for demanding Rs 20,000 in bribe

In the audio, Sharma was heard asking for Rs 20,000 in bribe from a person, reported to be one Manglesh, to withdraw his name from the FIR, the ASP said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 11:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Sub-Inspector here was suspended after he was allegedly heard asking for a bribe in an audio clip to withdraw a case against an accused, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said that Dinesh Sharma, posted as Sonadih Police outpost in-charge, was suspended on Saturday evening after surfacing of the audio clip.

Tiwari said that a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter. In the audio, Sharma was heard asking for Rs 20,000 in bribe from a person, reported to be one Manglesh, to withdraw his name from the FIR, the ASP said. Manglesh's sister, Saraswati Devi of Ubhaon area, in a complaint addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged that Sharma even took Rs 18,000 in bribe from her brother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

