Left Menu

Thousands of Cong workers descend at Ramlila Maidan; raise chorus for making Rahul party chief

Many Congress workers, who came to attend the Mehngai Par Halla Bol rally, put up banners demanding Rahul Gandhi to once again lead the party. He should be made the party president, Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said.Rahul had resigned from the top post following the partys debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 13:18 IST
Thousands of Cong workers descend at Ramlila Maidan; raise chorus for making Rahul party chief
  • Country:
  • India

Slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad” reverberated through the air on Sunday as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan here to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment. Many Congress workers, who came to attend the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally, put up banners demanding Rahul Gandhi to once again lead the party. “Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president,” Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said.

Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August, 2019. Rahul and a host of party leaders are expected to address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. PTI AKM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022