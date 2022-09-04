Union Minister Arjun Munda slammed Soren govt after minor girl found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

Following the incidents of assault on minor girls in Jharkhand, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda lashed out at the state government and said that the criminal cases are increasing in the state and the Hemant Soren is engaged in stabilising his government. His statements comes after another minor tribal girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district was found dead on Saturday hanging on the tree days after a minor girl was set ablaze.

"A girl was set ablaze last week and now a tribal girl was hanged by the tree to her death. She was pregnant, which means she was being raped for months on the pretext of promises," Munda said. "The deceased girl found hanging from a tree in Dumka is a minor tribal girl. The matter is being investigated. Whether she was pregnant or not will be confirmed once reports will come out," SP Dumka said.

Slamming Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand for increasing atrocities on Dalit girls in the state, he said that these increasing cases are worrisome. "I think the administration is directly responsible for this as it is losing control over criminals. It seems that law and order have completely collapsed in the state," Munda further said.

"Government is the wheel for the administrative work which is not present in the government because the government is busy in political engagement. It is creating political instability," he added. Notably, the accused in this case has been arrested and identified as Arman Ansari.

"Accused Arman Ansari has been booked under section 302, 376 of Indian Penal Code, SC ST and POCSO Act," the police informed. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. In the said case the accused has been arrested and I have directed @DumkaPolice to take strict legal steps to ensure justice. May God give peace to the departed daughter and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time," he said in a tweet. Speaking about the incident, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday said that "underage Dalits and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping."

"From the news received from the relatives of the minor girl in Dumka, it appears that the girl was 3 months pregnant. This should be investigated. "Grooming gangs" are active in Jharkhand, in which Bangladeshi Muslim boys, are exploiting underage Dalits and tribal girls and Soren government is sleeping," Dubey said in a tweet in Hindi. He further said that "the agenda of Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party is to end tribals and to increase the population by settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand but the BJP will fight and sacrifice and will stick to the bullets to save Jharkhand."

Earlier on August 23, a minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested. Soren is trying to stabilize his government as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs of Jharkhand urged Governor Ramesh Bais to "clear the air" on the speculation concerning the "opinion received from the Election Commission" by his office "to disqualify" Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA for alleged violation of electoral norms.

Earlier on August 30, 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. The legislators went to Raipur in an apparent effort by the Chief Minister to keep his flock together. The ruling coalition in Jharkhand includes JMM, Congress and RJD.

Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM. They said that ministers belonging to JMM did not go. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)