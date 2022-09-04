BJP leader Vidya Sagar Rao welcomes TRS, Owaisi's support for 'Telangana Liberation Day', statement differs from BJP state president

Bharatiya Janata Party leader C Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday welcomed the statements of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in support of Vimochana Diwas 'Telangana Liberation Day'. The Centre decided to celebrate 75 years of the region's liberation and proposed for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in Telangana on September 17.

Owaisi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana CM KCR seeking to change the title to National Liberation Day. "On September 17 1948, the Army hoisted the Indian National flag and the Home Ministry is appropriate to take the decision. Home minister Amit Shah will come to Hyderabad and participate in this. We are welcoming the TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi's statement on the issue. 17 September is a Vimochana Diwas and it should be recognised. We have always fought for it," Rao told ANI.

The Centre has invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17. The Union Home Minister will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. "Hyderabad was a separate country with eight districts of Hyderabad, five districts of Maharashtra and three districts of Karnataka. When the independence act came, Nizam had the right to be independent or be part of Pakistan. From August 15, 1947, to September 17, 1948, there was no National flag here. But a Pakistan or nizam flag was there. So to bring awareness among the young generation, we started a movement and finally, we achieved it," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will mark his presence as the Chief Guest to commemorate the occasion. The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from September 17, 2022, to September 17, 2023, as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Reddy has invited the aforesaid ministers to kickstart the event at the Parade Grounds of Hyderabad and also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the event on Hyderabad Liberation Day. "The inaugural programme of this commemoration is scheduled to be organized at Parade grounds in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022. The Hon'ble Union Home Minister has kindly consented to grace the occasion as Chief Guest," Reddy's letter read.

Asaduddin Owaisi wrote letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Chief Minister KCR, seeking a title change for the Hyderabad Liberation Day to National Integration Day. "On behalf of AIMIM, I have written two letters to HM Amit Shah and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao - the phrase 'National Integration Day' may be more apt than mere liberation," said Owaisi.

Hyderabad was under Nizam's rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name 'Operation Polo' which ended on September 17, 1948. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)