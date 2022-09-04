BJP will snatch Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in 2024: UP Minister

UP's Tourism and Culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Sunday said that the BJP will snatch the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the Samajwadi Party, in the 2024 general election. ''UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and the general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh have formulated strategy to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

''People across the state have shown their inclination towards the BJP due to the pro-poor public beneficiary schemes and programmes floated by the government,” Singh told PTI here on Sunday. Jaiveer Singh is the BJP MLA from Mainpuri assembly constituency. In the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had snatched the seat from the SP. SP's Rajkumar alias Raju Yadav represented the seat in the UP Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2017, and from 2017 to 2022. At present, the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is held by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Jaiveer Singh said that the BJP workers have always helped allay the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden of the society without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, or religion. The “pro-poor welfare programmes and schemes” floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have changed the lives of the have-nots in the society ensuring that they lead an honourable life, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)