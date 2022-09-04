Left Menu

Those who exploited Rampur paying price for it: Adityanath

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 04-09-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 15:22 IST
Those who exploited Rampur paying price for it: Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a veiled attack on senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said those who ''exploited'' Rampur for their own interests are now bearing consequences of it.

Rampur is considered a bastion of the Samajwadi Party and its leader Azam Khan carries a lot of clout here.

Addressing a gathering, Adityanath claimed that by electing BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls, people of Rampur ''stood with development, security and prosperity, and heralded the beginning of a new era''.

Without taking Khan's name, he said those who ''exploited Rampur for their own vested interests'' are now ''bearing consequences'' of it.

Khan spent over two years in a state jail following the registration of multiple cases against him. Khan came out of the jail a few months ago after the Supreme Court granted him in an interim bail in a cheating case.

Adityanath alleged that development schemes in the past were made person-centric, serving as means of exploitation while keeping public interest at bay.

