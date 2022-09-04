Hatred, anger rising in India: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says "people afraid of future, unemployment"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country and a sense of fear has engulfed the minds of people about " their future, inflation and unemployment and that's turning them towards hate." "Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in India, and due to this hatred is rising. BJP and RSS dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Who gets the benefit of this fear? Is it poor, farmer, or small traders who are getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear and hatred," said Congress MP.

He further said that the Modi government's policies are benefitting only two big industrialists. "BJP giving all the benefits to two people. Now see Narendra Modi did demonetisation. Did it help the poor? The three farm laws that were withdrawn later by the govt were not for farmers but it was for those two industrialists only. But the farmers came on the road and showed their power to Narendra Modi and when PM Modi saw this, he had to take back the three farm laws," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the Modi government broke the backbone of small and medium enterprises. "In one way, you are being affected by unemployment and secondly, you are hit by the price rise. Narendra Modi asks what has Congress done in seventy years. I will say this, that in seventy years, Congress has not shown such price rise to the country and when the Opposition wants to raise the issue in Parliament then Narendra Modi's government doesn't allow it. Whether it is farmers' issue or China," he added.

Making the attack more aggressive, the Congress MP said, "The media is also of these two industrialists, the whole of media is under those two businessmen. People know whose TV it is and whom they are working for. TV and papers are of these two industrialists. Narendra Modi ji works for those two industrialists and those two industrialists work for Narendra Modi ji." He further said, "Narendra Modi could not be the Prime Minister without the support of the media and two industrialists."

Speaking on the misuse of Central probe agencies, Rahul Gandhi said that he is not afraid of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and their questioning. "The ED asked me to sit for 55 hours but I am not afraid of your ED. Whether it is 55 hours or five months or five years," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi ji's ideology says that country should be divided and the profits from it should be shared among a few industrialists." "Congress gave India the historical MGNREGA, but Narendra Modi's government said in the Parliament that it's an insult to the poor. Today, if there would not have been MGNREGA, there would have been fires in the country. Our party took 27 crore people out of poverty but the BJP government has pushed 23 crore people into poverty in just ten years. Narendra Modi is taking the country backwards. This will help Pakistan and China and not India. The more there will be hatred and fear, the more the country would weaken," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress' ideology can bring the country on the path of progress. "I want to ask you whether price rise and hatred strengthen the country. Narendra Modi and BJP are weakening the country. Congress party unites the country. We erase hatred and when hatred is erased, the country moves faster. Congress ideology can bring the country on the path of progress," he said.

He also said that all Opposition parties will come together and defeat the BJP and RSS. "We want to talk on China attack, unemployment, price rise, but BJP stopped our party. The institutions, whether it is the media, the judiciary, or the Election Commission, are all under pressure. So the only way that is left is to go to people. And that is why Congress will start the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is a fight of ideology and all the Opposition parties will come together to defeat BJP and RSS," Rahul Gandhi told to people while addressing a massive rally.

Congress is holding a mega rally 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' today against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. (ANI)

