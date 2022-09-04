Chileans head to polls to decide on progressive new constitution

Chileans will head to the polls on Sunday to approve or reject a progressive new constitution that would replace its current market-friendly text dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The new text is the result of an agreement reached to quell violent protests against inequality in 2019 and focuses on social rights, the environment, gender equality and indigenous rights.

While nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in late 2020, polls show public support for the new text has dropped amid fear of certain proposals and controversies surrounding the constituents elected to draft it. The number of voters planning to vote no on the new text first surpassed the yes vote in April and has kept a varying lead. The latest polls before a two-week blackout show the no vote ahead with 47% compared with 38% for yes and 17% undecided.

But unlike previous elections, this vote is mandatory, adding another layer of uncertainty according to experts. "That's probably the biggest uncertainty, a lot of people like to extrapolate results from polls," Rossana Castiglioni, a professor of political science at Diego Portales University, noting that only 43% of the population turned out to elect constituents to draft the new text.

"But the truth is we know relatively little from this 50%, from this half of the population that abstains from electoral processes." More than 15 million Chileans and residents are eligible to vote across more than 3,000 voting centers.

Polls will close at 6 p.m. but stay open for voters waiting in line. Chile's election agency expects to have results within a few hours. If the text is approved, the ruling coalition has already agreed to modify the text and 57 transitory norms will help guide the transition from one constitution to the next.

If the text is rejected, President Gabriel Boric has said the process should restart to fulfill the mandate given by the 2020 vote to draft a new constitution. Other political figures have said the current constitution should be amended given recent legislative changes to lower majorities needed to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)