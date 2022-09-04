JDU national executive, council meeting held in Patna today

The national executive council meeting of Janata Dal-United (JDU) was held at the party office in Patna on Sunday. National President of the party Rajiv Ranjan Singh chaired the meeting.

"The meeting of the National Council of Janata Dal-United was held under the chairmanship of the National President of the party, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Babu, in the Karpuri auditorium located in the Bihar State JDU office," the party official said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a string of the party leaders participated in the meeting.

National President of the party's parliamentary board Upendra Kushwaha, state presidents of various states, national office bearers, national council members, MPs, ministers of the Bihar Government and MLAs were present. Meanwhile, five Janata Dal (United) MLAs, who merged with the ruling party BJP, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party President JP Nadda in Delhi today.

"When we parted ways from NDA, all our six Manipur MLAs came and met us. They assured us that they were with JDU. We need to think about what is going on. They are breaking away the MLAs from the parties, is it constitutional?," said CM Nitish Kumar. "Opposition will unify for 2024 elections," Kumar further added.

This was the first meeting of the party's National Council since CM Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar. In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister's post.

In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar. (ANI)

