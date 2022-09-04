Left Menu

Preparations begin for annual Ramlila at Red Fort; to be open to public after 2-yr hiatus

Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee kick-started the preparation by conducting a bhumi puja at Madhavdas Park on the premises of the historic building on Sunday.The committee which used to organise the annual programme on the occasion of Dussehra before the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 has entered its 100th year.The puja was attended by political dignitaries like former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Congress Alka Lamba, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans among others.

Preparations have begun for the annual Ramlila at the Red Fort here that will open up for the public after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee kick-started the preparation by conducting a 'bhumi puja' at Madhavdas Park on the premises of the historic building on Sunday.

The committee which used to organise the annual programme on the occasion of Dussehra before the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 has entered its 100th year.

The puja was attended by political dignitaries like former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Congress' Alka Lamba, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans among others. Referring to a Sanskrit 'shlok', Khan said until there is water in rivers and there are mountains, the story of Ramlila would continue to entertain people. And through (Ramayan), people would get to know about their 'mariyada' (limits).

According to the committee members, the Ramlila will begin on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. While this year the programme is open for the masses, the committee is yet to decide on the exact number of people to accommodate at the event, they said.

Before 2019, the event used to be thronged by thousands of spectators. Security and all required fire and safety measures would be put in place to avoid any untoward incident during the events, they said.

This year, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been invited to the event, the committee members added.

