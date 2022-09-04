Left Menu

Goyal, Gadkari, industry leaders express shock at Cyrus Mistry's death

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed shock at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident and said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars.Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also mourned Mistrys death, describing him as someone destined for greatness and a man of substance.In a tweet, Minister of Commerce Industry, Consumer Affairs Food Public Distribution and Textiles, Goyal said, Deeply anguished shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed shock at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident and said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also mourned Mistry's death, describing him as someone destined for greatness and a man of substance.

In a tweet, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Goyal said, ''Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.'' Similarly, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said, ''Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.'' Mahindra in a tweet said it was ''hard to digest'' the news of Mistry's death.

''I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti,'' he wrote.

Goenka also expressed shock at the demise of Mistry and wrote in a tweet, ''So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.'' PTI RKL MR

