Cyrus Mistry’s passing away big loss to world of commerce and industry: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtras Palghar district, a senior police officer said.The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said his passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

Mistry, 54, was killed in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior police officer said.

''The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

