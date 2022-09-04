Left Menu

Maha DyCM Fadnavis asks police to conduct detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry 54 in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai.Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations, tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, he said.Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 17:49 IST
Maha DyCM Fadnavis asks police to conduct detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident
Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed. Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54) in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai.

''Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations,'' tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

''My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,'' he said.

Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022