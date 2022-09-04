Mistry made significant contribution to India's growth story: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry and described him as one of the brightest business minds of the country who contributed to India's growth story.

Gandhi said he was saddened by the news of Mistry's death in a road accident and offered his heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

''Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India's growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Mistry, 54, was killed on Sunday when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Mistry and another person travelling in the Mercedes car were killed on the spot while two others, including the driver, identified as Anayta Pandol, were injured.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident occurred at around 3:15 PM on the bridge on the Surya river, according to the police.

