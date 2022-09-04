VP Dhankhar urges religious leaders to 'play on front foot' to dispel doubts about organ donation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged religious leaders to ''play on the front foot with a straight bat'' to dispel doubts people have over organ and body donation.

He also said mediapersons can help clear any misgivings on the issue of organ donation.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a national campaign for body and organ donation organised by Dadhichi Dehdan Samiti here, the vice president called organ donation a ''sensitive issue''.

He emphasised the need for creating a ''support system'' to help individuals take decisions.

The decision to donate organs is a sensitive and personal matter that is linked to the religious beliefs of people. Religious leaders have an important role in motivating people, he said.

''On this occasion, I appeal to our religious leaders to play on the front foot with a straight bat to dispel doubts'' that people may have on organ donation, he said.

Dhankhar said media and social media have a great role in this mission. '''Every mediaperson must contribute to spreading this well-meaning message,'' he said.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of Maharshi Dadhichi Jayanti, Dhankhar urged everyone to emulate the life and philosophy of the sage for ''our own happiness and for giving back to society''.

To mark the occasion, a book titled "Sakaratmakta se Sankalp Vijay Ka" was released and the first copy was presented to the vice president.

Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi were among those present at the event.

