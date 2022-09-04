US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms; Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-Dozens of migrant children reported missing in Houston, raising alarms

Federal and local officials are scrambling to locate close to a dozen unaccompanied migrant children, after Houston police raised concerns about dozens of migrant children reported missing in the Texas city since last year, according to U.S. government officials and related emails reviewed by Reuters. The cases underscore the challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration as it faces a record number of unaccompanied kids arriving at the southwest border it must safely and quickly release to sponsors in the United States.

Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States

Nine migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. customs officials said, warning people to avoid crossing. U.S. Border Patrol said more rain was forecast in the coming week. "Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily," it said.

FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.

U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data

The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees. Democrats control Congress and its committees, making such a request from Republicans virtually impossible, though mid-term congressional elections could shift control. The request to Treasury was made under the Bank Secrecy Act which is intended to help prevent money laundering.

In battleground Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mastriano sticks with hard-right rhetoric

In the battle for Pennsylvania's governorship, one of the biggest U.S. midterm election races, Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads. The state lawmaker and retired Army colonel is such a polarizing figure that even prominent members of his own party have thrown their support behind Democratic rival Josh Shapiro, citing Mastriano's extremist views.

Fast-moving California wildfire prompts evacuations of thousands of residents

A rapidly moving fire in Northern California had burned about 4,000 acres (1,620 hectares) of land by Saturday morning and prompted evacuations of thousands of residents, some of whom were also injured. The blaze, called the Mill Fire, started on Friday nearly 230 miles (370 km) north of Sacramento. By Saturday morning it was about 20% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance. After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

Biden revamps White House climate team with Podesta, Zaidi in top roles

U.S. President Joe Biden revamped his climate change team on Friday, announcing that longtime political operative and climate advocate John Podesta would join the White House and Ali Zaidi would take over for Gina McCarthy as domestic climate adviser. Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and counselor to President Barack Obama, will take on a role in implementing the energy and climate parts of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

The pilot of a small plane who threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Mississippi landed without any injuries, local officials said on Saturday. Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi, said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station.

