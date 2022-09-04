Left Menu

NCPCR chief to visit J’khand with team to look into death of two minor girls in Dumka

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 18:31 IST
NCPCR chief to visit J’khand with team to look into death of two minor girls in Dumka
  • Country:
  • India

Peeved at back-to-back incidents of crime against minor girls in Jharkhand, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said the cases were ''alarming'' and his team would visit the state to take stock of the probe status.

Kanoongo, talking to PTI, said he and his team would meet police officers during his Monday visit to the state to find out details of two recent cases of teenagers’ death in Dumka.

A 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on Friday, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed. The accused has been nabbed.

Just days prior to that, on August 23, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by a man “whose advances she had spurned”. The girls succumbed to her injuries five days later. At least two arrests have been made in this case thus far.

Kanoongo, who had earlier written to Jharkhand chief secretary and other state government officials stating that he would visit Dumka to enquire about the August 23 incident, later said that he would examine the other case too.

''The commission has come across yet another incident of alleged rape and murder of a minor tribal girl by a man in Mufassil police station area in Dumka.... Such incidents are alarming,'' he told PTI.

The NCPCR chairman also said that the team would be meeting the family of the girl who died of burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire.

''The team, headed by me, will hold a meeting with deputy commissioner and senior police officers handling the cases, apart from doctors who conducted autopsy,'' he added.

The incidents at Dumka led a political slugfest in Jharkhand with Chief Minister Hemant Soren asserting that action would be taken against accused, and BJP's Babulal Marandi hitting out at him with a tweet that said ''whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022