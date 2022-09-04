PM Modi spreading fear and hatred, Opp parties will defeat BJP-RSS ideology: Rahul at Delhi rally

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally here, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused him of weakening the country by spreading ''fear and hatred'' and said the opposition parties will together defeat the BJP-RSS ideology that ''divides'' the country.

Since the BJP government has come to power, there is pressure on institutions such as the media, judiciary, and Election Commission, and the government is undermining them, Gandhi alleged as the Congress party stepped up its offensive against the Modi dispensation.

The massive 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, intended to corner the government over price rise and unemployment as well as to galvanise the party's rank and file, also saw Congress workers who gathered here from across the country raising slogans for Rahul Gandhi to take over the party leadership once again.

''This is a battle of ideologies, and the Congress ideology and all other opposition parties will together defeat the BJP and RSS ideology,'' Gandhi said.

In his no-holds-barred attack on the prime minister, the Congress leader said while Modi wants to ''benefit big businessmen by dividing the country'', the Congress ideology stands for providing equal benefits to all, especially the poor and the downtrodden.

''Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred and fear... This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear is spread in India, the more it will be weakened,'' Gandhi said.

He alleged Modi was working 24 hours to benefit two big industrialists, who, in turn, were working for the prime minister. ''On one side there is control over the media and on the other, there is control over the prime minister,'' he alleged.

''I can guarantee that Narendra Modi cannot be the prime minister without these two big industrialists and neither can he be the PM without the media's support. India's institutions - be it the media, the judiciary, Election Commission - all are being attacked and undermined by the government and there is pressure on them,'' he alleged.

Under PM Modi, he said, two Indias are being created, one which belongs to the poor where no dream could be accomplished, and the other of a few big businessmen where every dream can be achieved.

Talking about his questioning in the National Herald case, Gandhi alleged, ''Anyone be it activists or opposition leaders are attacked when they criticise this government. ''I was made to sit for 55 hrs at the ED office but want to tell the PM, I am not scared of your ED (Enforcement Directorate) even if you make me sit for 500 hours.” The ruling BJP mocked the Congress rally as ''Rahul Gandhi relaunch 4.0'', saying no one wants to lead the party, and claimed it was an attempt to save the Gandhi family. It also took a dig at him over his slip of tongue during the rally speech, saying he doesn't even know whether flour is solid or liquid.

While comparing the prices under the UPA and the NDA, Gandhi said flour which was earlier ''Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre''. He immediately corrected it to kilograms.

Hitting back at Gandhi over his remarks that the BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and anger in the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, ''Actually it was his speech which was full of hatred and anger.'' ''In the National Herald case of Rs 5,000 crore, Rahul and Sonia are out on bail, investigation is going on. Those who are corrupt and who used to think that corruption is their birthright are today scared. Because of this fear, hatred and anger were reflected in his speech,'' he added.

In his address, Gandhi alleged that the government did not allow the Opposition to speak in Parliament, and the ''only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out''.

Slogans of ''Make Rahul Gandhi INC president'' rent the air at Ramlila maidan as thousands of Congress supporters converged for the show of strength in the national capital. Many Congress workers put up banners in support of their demand.

Today's rally comes two days ahead of the start of the Congress' 3500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra - from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - seen as an effort by a beleaguered party to reach out to the grassroots to help reverse its electoral fortunes and stem the tide of dissent in its ranks.

Coinciding with the rally was the first public meeting of veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu after he quit the Congress last week. Azad, who had questioned Rahul Gandhi's functioning in his resignation letter, said he would announce the name of his new party after consulting people and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' this week will help talk directly to people and discuss their issues.

''The only way left for the Congress and other opposition is to go amongst people and tell the country's truth to them,'' he said, adding that this yatra is needed as all paths of the Opposition have been blocked.

Gandhi claimed the Congress lifted 27 crore people out of poverty but in the last eight years, PM Modi has ''pushed 23 crore'' people back into poverty. ''The work we did in 10 years they destroyed it in eight years.'' He accused Modi of ''finishing India's economic power, with unemployment touching a 40-year high''.

''BJP and RSS leaders divide the country and deliberately spread fear,'' he alleged. ''The question is whom do they do it for and why. Who benefited from this fear and hate. Tell me what benefits the poor, labourers and small traders have got from the Modi government? Two industrialists have benefited from this fear and hate,'' Gandhi said.

''The Congress unites the country, we remove hatred and fear. When hatred and fear are removed, the country progresses, we have shown this for so many years,'' the former Congress chief said. In a tweet later, Gandhi said, ''Only the Congress ideology can bring the country on the path of progress. We will go straight to the people and tell them the truth and understand whatever is in their hearts. Now there will be #BharatJodoYatra,'' he tweeted.

Gandhi also alleged the three 'black farm laws' were brought in not to help farmers, but for the benefit of a few industrialists.

Several other Congress leaders also addressed the rally, with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge saying the party made all efforts to hold a debate on price rise in Parliament but the government kept avoiding it.

After they fought from “Parliament to streets under Rahul Gandhi's leadership”, only five hours were given to discuss it, of which the Congress was allocated just 28 minutes, he said.

''GST has been increased on daily use items such as curd. Unemployment and prices are rising on one hand and on the other hand the rupee's value is going down vis-a-vis the dollar,'' Kharge said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The people in the BJP are fascists, they only wear the mask of democracy.” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said when the Congress governments waive farm loans, and provide free treatment and rations to the poor, those at the Centre term it ‘Revdi’.

''When UPA-led central government waive farmers loan worth Rs 70,000 crore, the BJP called it Revdi. But when BJP waives lakhs of crores of loans of big industrialists, it should be called ‘Rabdi’,” he said on the BJP's criticism of poll freebies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)