Left Menu

Hardcore Saniks will fight back from current situation, says Uddhav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:24 IST
Hardcore Saniks will fight back from current situation, says Uddhav
  • Country:
  • India

The current situation faced by the Shiv Sena requires a fightback that only hardcore, loyal Sainiks can accomplish, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in a reference to the rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing members of the Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the party, at his residence, Thackeray said he has received 11,000 new membership forms and affidavits from the Vahatuk Sena.

''Our numbers are growing and the transport carriers of the Vahatuk Sena should fall short to carry all these affidavits,'' he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing case against the Shinde faction in the Election Commission in connection with the party symbol.

The Sena cadre was a determined one and transporters know how to skip potholes, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022