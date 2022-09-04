Delhi BJP hold 'Janta Ki Adalat' to corner ruling AAP over Excise Policy

The Delhi BJP on Sunday held a 'Janta Ki Adalat' here posing questions to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and later enacting their mock arrest to corner the AAP over the now-repealed Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that there has been corruption in the implementation of the liquor policy.

Gupta claimed that following the implementation of the new excise policy, ''liquor sales more than doubled yet there was a revenue loss of Rs 3,000 crores''. He also raised the issues of hiking the commission of wholesalers and opening vends without consulting women and resident welfare associations.

Bidhuri alleged that liquor vends were opened in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

The Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the policy.

The CBI has registered an FIR in which Sisodia, who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, is an accused. The probe agency also raided the deputy chief minister's residence and office and later searched his bank locker.

The AAP has claimed that there was no scam in the policy and accused the BJP of “using” the Central probe agency to ''halt the march of Kejriwal in the national politics by trying to topple his government in Delhi''.

