Left Menu

Reorganisation of BJP's UP unit after civic polls: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Bareilly UP, Sep 4 PTI Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday said the reorganisation of the party in the state will take place after the local body elections.Interacting with reporters at the Circuit House here, he hit out at the Congress, claiming the public no longer takes Rahul Gandhi and his sister party seriously.The BJP is a democratic party.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 23:21 IST
Reorganisation of BJP's UP unit after civic polls: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly (UP), Sep 4 (PTI ) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday said the reorganisation of the party in the state will take place after the local body elections.

Interacting with reporters at the Circuit House here, he hit out at the Congress, claiming the public ''no longer takes Rahul Gandhi and his sister party seriously''.

The BJP is a democratic party. It is not against any religion, caste or sect and is engaged in the development of the country based on the slogan 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas', Chaudhary said. Reorganisation of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will take place after the civic polls. Currently, the only goal of the BJP workers is to win these polls, he said.

Visiting Bareilly for the first time after becoming the Uttar Pradesh BJP president, Chaudhary held a meeting with the party workers here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022