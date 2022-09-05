Left Menu

PM greets teachers, pays homage to ex-prez Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:13 IST
On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

''Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,'' he said. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

