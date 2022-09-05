PM greets teachers, pays homage to ex-prez Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
- Country:
- India
On Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.
''Greetings on Teachers' Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,'' he said. PTI ASK SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Dr Radhakrishnan
- S Radhakrishnan
- Radhakrishnan
ALSO READ
AAP is saying it'll be Modi versus Kejriwal in 2024, but we all know what happened in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
Modi govt first issued LOC against Sisodia, then shared news with media outlets: AAP
PM Modi wishes 'friend' Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19
PM Modi wishes Japanese counterpart Kishida speedy recovery from Covid
Where is Vikas (development)? PM Modiji has no time for thinking about price rise: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia tells PTI.